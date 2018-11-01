Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.64% of Employers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Employers by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Employers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Employers by 27.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Employers by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Employers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Employers news, EVP Lenard T. Ormsby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,008.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenard T. Ormsby sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $124,872.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $417,948. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

EIG opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $228.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Employers had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

