Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Holdings Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165,812 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.45% of Assembly Biosciences worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,624,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASMB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley raised Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $609,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.42). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

