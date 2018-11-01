Assembly Biosciences’ (ASMB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley raised Assembly Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

ASMB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,963. The stock has a market cap of $566.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.79. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $67.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $609,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 20.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

