ASML (ASML) Upgraded to Buy at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASML from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.80.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $175.55. 43,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,396. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $157.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,187,000 after buying an additional 588,885 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,105,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after buying an additional 152,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,824,000 after buying an additional 102,819 shares during the period. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.