Ashton Bradbury Purchases 10,000 Shares of Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (SLS) Stock

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) insider Ashton Bradbury acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £43,900 ($57,363.13).

LON SLS opened at GBX 4.54 ($0.06) on Thursday. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382.50 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 532 ($6.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

