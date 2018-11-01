Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASND. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 17,641.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

