Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Given a $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) has been assigned a $34.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 105,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 213.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,304,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,621,000 after acquiring an additional 376,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,471,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,524,000 after buying an additional 137,918 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,521,000 after buying an additional 54,125 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,176,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 276,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,912,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

