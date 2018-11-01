Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.20 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.