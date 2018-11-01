Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Position Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1,042.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,965 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,207,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 12,667 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $911,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,356.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

