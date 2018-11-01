Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,524. The stock has a market cap of $509.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.58. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 13.59%.

In related news, SVP David D. Kaiser sold 963 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $37,547.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $94,037 over the last ninety days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

