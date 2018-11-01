ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARRIS International in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ARRIS International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ARRIS International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of ARRIS International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ARRIS International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of ARRIS International stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. ARRIS International has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. ARRIS International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ARRIS International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ARRIS International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ARRIS International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in ARRIS International by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in ARRIS International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,040 shares of company stock worth $120,666 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

