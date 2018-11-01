Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $233.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.51 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total transaction of $11,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares in the company, valued at $74,892,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

