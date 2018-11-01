Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in State Street Corp (STT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 23.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,012,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 388,752 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 29.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 21.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

