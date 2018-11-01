Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.22 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Eaton by 2,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. MED upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $995,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

