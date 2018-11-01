Argus Cuts Colfax (CFX) Price Target to $34.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Colfax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colfax from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.77.

CFX opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Colfax has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.38 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $682,660.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

