Argus Analysts Give Sherwin-Williams (SHW) a $480.00 Price Target

Argus set a $480.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $492.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $467.40.

SHW opened at $393.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total value of $234,327.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Stropki bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

