Argonaut Gold (AR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Argonaut Gold had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of C$64.75 million during the quarter.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$2.87.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

