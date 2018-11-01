Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Receives $18.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $156,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel purchased 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $633,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $288,055. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,408,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,837 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,744,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,162 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,352,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,653,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 112.23%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

