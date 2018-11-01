Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,748 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,044,470.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 28.76 and a quick ratio of 28.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 377.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

