ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Receives €35.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.56 ($41.34).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cfra set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Societe Generale set a €44.40 ($51.63) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

AMS:MT traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €26.65 ($30.99). The stock had a trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,000. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a one year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.