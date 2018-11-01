Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Insider Peter Steven St Sells 11,513 Shares of Stock

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $67,466.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Steven St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 21st, Peter Steven St sold 75,000 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $454,500.00.

PETX opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.37. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 183,294 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 712,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 161,675 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,376,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 365,750 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

