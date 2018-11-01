Aqua America Inc (WTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research firms have commented on WTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 120,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 102.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 819,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 414,464 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 84.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 34,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.33. Aqua America has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.73 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

