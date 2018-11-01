Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.51.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $218.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,048.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.
