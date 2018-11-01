Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.51.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $218.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,048.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

