Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Royal Gold by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Royal Gold by 19.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 39,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 26.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $88.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Sybil E. Veenman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,446.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.25 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $347,915 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 24.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.