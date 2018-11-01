Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of LG Display worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

