Aperio Group LLC Sells 645 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $96,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,468,000 after purchasing an additional 339,328 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 86,584 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,759,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

In related news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $894,570.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,112.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $160,587.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock worth $2,350,746 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IEX opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $123.47 and a 52-week high of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.94 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

