Aperio Group LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

