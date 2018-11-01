Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Apartment Investment and Management has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

