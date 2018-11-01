AON (AON) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. AON traded as high as $159.13 and last traded at $158.70, with a volume of 2344850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.19.

Several other research firms have also commented on AON. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $107,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787 shares in the company, valued at $112,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,327,685 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,250,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,583 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 53.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,721,000 after acquiring an additional 485,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 274,617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $25,851,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,522,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,487,000 after acquiring an additional 154,272 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

