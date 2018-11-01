Anoncoin Price Up 49.7% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Anoncoin has a market cap of $5.34 million and $9,345.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00040000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000524 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000376 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

