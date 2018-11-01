ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Position Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.08.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 112.29% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

