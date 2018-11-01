ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $315.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 112.29% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 477,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,622,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.08. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

