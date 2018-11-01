Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $102.29 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie set a $92.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.26.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $123.24.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 57.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.