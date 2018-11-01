Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 63,621 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,621 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,981 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,291,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 75.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,038,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,056,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,694 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $253.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.