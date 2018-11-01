Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $47,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $105,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

Analog Devices stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $928,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

