Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 539,772 Welltower Inc (WELL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 539,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,718,000. Welltower accounts for about 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Welltower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Welltower by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.25. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 82.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MED raised their target price on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

