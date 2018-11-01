Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Given a $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 1,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,041. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PHH Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 169.6% in the second quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

