Analyzing Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) and RBB Bancorp (RBB)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. RBB Bancorp pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $82.47 million 5.21 $25.76 million N/A N/A RBB Bancorp $87.31 million 4.09 $25.52 million $1.82 11.86

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 34.51% N/A N/A RBB Bancorp 31.64% 12.42% 1.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hingham Institution for Savings and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A RBB Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.50%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Volatility and Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Hingham Institution for Savings on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products are savings, checking, and term certificate accounts, and its primary lending products are residential and commercial mortgage loans secured by properties in Eastern Massachusetts. The Bank offers personal checking accounts, money market and savings accounts, as well as longer term certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, non-profits, cities and towns. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial and consumer segments.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 1, 2018, it operated 10 branches in downtown Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Monterey Park, Silver Lake, Arcadia, Cerritos, Diamond Bar, and West Los Angeles in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Oxnard and Westlake Village, Ventura County; and a branch in Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

