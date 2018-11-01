Analyzing Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) & National (NHLD)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and National (NASDAQ:NHLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $2.23 billion 5.66 $400.60 million $3.42 33.00 National $189.87 million 0.21 $12.52 million N/A N/A

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than National.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 19.22% 14.16% 8.25% National -2.76% 4.73% 2.95%

Volatility & Risk

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of National shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. National does not pay a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cboe Global Markets and National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 0 8 6 0 2.43 National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus price target of $117.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than National.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats National on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures, bitcoins, and other products. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; Frank Russell Company; FTSE International Limited; MSCI Inc.; DJI Opco, LLC; Cboe Vest Financial Group, Inc.; and Gemini Trust Company, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About National

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients. It also provides investment banking services, such as underwriting the sale of securities to the public in initial and follow-on offering, and arranging for the private placement of securities with investors; and financial and corporate advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions, project financing, capital structure, and specific financing opportunities to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies. In addition, the company trades in securities, including making markets in micro and small-cap, NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks and provides liquidity in the United States Treasury marketplace. Further, it provides asset management advisory services to retail clients; fixed insurance products, including life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care insurance, and fixed annuities; and tax preparation services to individuals, primarily in the middle and upper income tax brackets, as well as accounting services to small and midsize companies. Additionally, the company offers licensed mortgage brokerage services; and investment products and services, which comprise stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, insurance, and managed money accounts. The company was formerly known as Olympic Cascade Financial Corporation and changed its name to National Holdings Corporation in March 2006. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, New York. National Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of FBIO Acquisition, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.