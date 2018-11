Analyzing BioSolar (BSRC) and STR (STRI)

BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) and STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioSolar and STR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSolar N/A N/A -730.00% STR -34.72% -16.44% -13.94%

BioSolar has a beta of -4.47, suggesting that its share price is 547% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STR has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioSolar and STR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSolar N/A N/A -$2.78 million N/A N/A STR $13.54 million 0.44 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

BioSolar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of STR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioSolar and STR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSolar 0 0 0 0 N/A STR 0 0 0 0 N/A

About BioSolar

BioSolar, Inc. develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products. The company was formerly known as BioSolar Labs, Inc. and changed its name to BioSolar, Inc. in June 2006. BioSolar, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

About STR

STR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers. Its encapsulants can be used in crystalline silicon and thin-film solar modules. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut. STR Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Zhen Fa New Energy (U.S.) Co., Ltd.

