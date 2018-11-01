Analysts Set Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Target Price at $58.40

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.88). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,473.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

