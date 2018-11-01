Analysts Set Talanx AG (TLX) PT at $37.53

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.44 ($43.53).

Several analysts have commented on TLX shares. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.80 ($40.47) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Talanx alerts:

TLX traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during trading on Monday, hitting €31.88 ($37.07). 95,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a 12-month low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a 12-month high of €37.32 ($43.40).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.