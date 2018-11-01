Analysts Set Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Price Target at $14.00

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 31.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 105.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a … dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

