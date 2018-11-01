Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) PT at $133.92

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Norman Nichols sold 4,501 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $571,627.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $126,182.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 89,845 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $126.77 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.01) EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

