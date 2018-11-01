Analysts Set Gocompare.Com Group PLC (GOCO) Price Target at $134.00

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 134 ($1.75).

A number of research firms recently commented on GOCO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 118 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of LON:GOCO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.60 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 272,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

In related news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,487.78 ($3,250.73). Insiders have purchased 2,714 shares of company stock worth $278,876 in the last quarter.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

