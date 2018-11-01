Analysts Set Forterra PLC (FORT) Price Target at $359.33

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 359.33 ($4.70).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 357 ($4.66) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Get Forterra alerts:

LON FORT traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 225 ($2.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,467. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 193.50 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.75 ($4.02).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.