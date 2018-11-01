Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Price Target at $29.71

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.02%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $282,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,260,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,512 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,684,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,452,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,603 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,109 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,520 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

