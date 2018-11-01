Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Target Price at $784.77

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $784.77.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,100 shares of company stock valued at $42,620,840. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,477 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 922.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $733.47 on Monday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $576.13 and a twelve month high of $797.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 58.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

