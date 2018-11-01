Analysts Set $17.50 Price Target for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFNW. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. FIG Partners downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Gary F. Faull sold 12,409 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $213,310.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 5.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 46.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 172.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $164.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.14. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $21.82.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

