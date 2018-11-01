Analysts Expect Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steelcase’s earnings. Steelcase reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steelcase will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steelcase.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.24. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 16,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $285,255.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James N. Ludwig sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $593,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $1,056,215. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,802,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,341,000 after buying an additional 456,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steelcase by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,199,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,697,000 after buying an additional 386,228 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 14.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after buying an additional 416,815 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 9.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,200,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after buying an additional 275,516 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,479,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after buying an additional 71,529 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

